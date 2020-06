Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Deleaded 2 beds 1 bath in a 2 family dwelling. Walk to everything: Train, high school, shops, stores and Longwood Medical Area. Easy access to highway. Renovated kitchen with pantry/office area. Tiled bathroom with sliding glass door and modern vanity. Insulated 3 season porch can be use as third bedroom or office with plug in heat. Gleaming hardwood floor throughout. Attached garage parking. Washer and dryer in the basement. Private deck with yard.