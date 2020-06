Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious and nicely renovated two bedroom townhouse with 1.5 baths in the Heart of Coolidge Corner, available 9/1! This beautiful unit features hardwood floors, a nicely updated kitchen with a dining area that is separate from a spacious living room, two good size bedrooms, A/C, a small patio area and excellent basement storage. Parking is available for an additional monthly fee and for further information and showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!



Terms: One year lease