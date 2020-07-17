25 Westbourne Terrace

Amenities

Incredible find for the price in Washington Square - cozy three bedroom unit features plenty of windows in a large Brookline courtyard building. This complex is tucked away on a sidestreet between Corey and Aspinwall hills with very easy access to the C line, bars/restaurants, and multiple grocery stores. Apartment features a recently updated kitchen and bathroom, gas stove, and hardwood floors throughout, with plenty of natural light. Heat and hot water included in rent, laundry in building. Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!



