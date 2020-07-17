All apartments in Brookline
25 Westbourne Terrace

25 Westbourne Terrace · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brookline
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

25 Westbourne Terrace, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
courtyard
Incredible find for the price in Washington Square - cozy three bedroom unit features plenty of windows in a large Brookline courtyard building. This complex is tucked away on a sidestreet between Corey and Aspinwall hills with very easy access to the C line, bars/restaurants, and multiple grocery stores. Apartment features a recently updated kitchen and bathroom, gas stove, and hardwood floors throughout, with plenty of natural light. Heat and hot water included in rent, laundry in building. Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!

We have a variety of options throughout Boston and Brookline - let me help you find your new spot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Westbourne Terrace have any available units?
25 Westbourne Terrace has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Westbourne Terrace have?
Some of 25 Westbourne Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Westbourne Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
25 Westbourne Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Westbourne Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 25 Westbourne Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 25 Westbourne Terrace offer parking?
No, 25 Westbourne Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 25 Westbourne Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Westbourne Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Westbourne Terrace have a pool?
No, 25 Westbourne Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 25 Westbourne Terrace have accessible units?
No, 25 Westbourne Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Westbourne Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Westbourne Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Westbourne Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Westbourne Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
