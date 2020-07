Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

HUGE apartment with large eat in kitchen and HUGE bedrooms. This is a 2 bed with a HUGE Living Room but can be used as a 3 bed split, each bedroom is big enough to have your own small living room in therm. High Ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. This place is updated with laundry in the building. You can take the 60 bus to the Longwood Medical area and be there in less than 10 minutes or you can walk to Brookline Village and take the T / D line. Close to Emerald Necklace walking trail and the Jamaica Pond. You will absolutely love living here. Video tour available please email me.