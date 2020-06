Amenities

Modern luxury 1-bed apartment in new full-service building right in the heart of Brookline's Coolidge Corner. All units boast Caesar-stone counter tops, hardwood floors, and in-unit laundry. This building has it all!!! Concierge and gym; Balconies in select units; Steps to Longwood Medical and Coolidge Corner T stop (Green Line), plus all the shops and restaurants that Coolidge Corner & Brookline as a whole has to offer. Schedule an appointment Today! *Some photos may not be of specific unit *Pet fees apply: Cats $50/mo. per cat (2 max) ; Dogs $75/mo. (1 max) with breed restrictions & 40lb. weight limit *Parking fees apply: $250/mo. for a parking space