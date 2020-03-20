21 John St.

Amenities

Gorgeous multi-level three bedroom townhouse WITH AN ATTACHED GARAGE in the Heart of Coolidge Corner, available July 1st! This beautiful unit features hardwood floors throughout. TONS OF WINDOWS, great light, a recently renovated kitchen with a large eating area outside of it, two very good size bedrooms plus a third third loft style bedroom on the top floor. Additional features include two and a half modern baths, A/C, a small private patio and two parking are included(one GARAGE, one outside). For further information and showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!



Terms: One year lease