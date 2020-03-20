All apartments in Brookline
21 John St.

21 John Street · (617) 699-4568
Location

21 John Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous multi-level three bedroom townhouse WITH AN ATTACHED GARAGE in the Heart of Coolidge Corner, available July 1st! This beautiful unit features hardwood floors throughout. TONS OF WINDOWS, great light, a recently renovated kitchen with a large eating area outside of it, two very good size bedrooms plus a third third loft style bedroom on the top floor. Additional features include two and a half modern baths, A/C, a small private patio and two parking are included(one GARAGE, one outside). For further information and showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 John St. have any available units?
21 John St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 21 John St. have?
Some of 21 John St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 John St. currently offering any rent specials?
21 John St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 John St. pet-friendly?
No, 21 John St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 21 John St. offer parking?
Yes, 21 John St. does offer parking.
Does 21 John St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 John St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 John St. have a pool?
No, 21 John St. does not have a pool.
Does 21 John St. have accessible units?
No, 21 John St. does not have accessible units.
Does 21 John St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 John St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 John St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 John St. has units with air conditioning.
