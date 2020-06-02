1798 Beacon St

Amenities

Elegant Brownstone 2 bedroom condo close to Dean Park (tennis courts, playground & more) and direct access to public transportation(the T Green Line). Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, granite counters, cherry cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Stained glass windows in the living room and gleaming hardwood floors. The bathroom has a granite vanity and there is laundry in the unit. Two parking spaces with flexible hours. The unit has a high-efficiency gas furnace and new systems. (Reference #176176)