All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 1798 Beacon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
1798 Beacon St
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

1798 Beacon St

1798 Beacon Street · (617) 401-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1798 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
tennis court
Elegant Brownstone 2 bedroom condo close to Dean Park (tennis courts, playground &amp; more) and direct access to public transportation(the T Green Line). Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, granite counters, cherry cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Stained glass windows in the living room and gleaming hardwood floors. The bathroom has a granite vanity and there is laundry in the unit. Two parking spaces with flexible hours. The unit has a high-efficiency gas furnace and new systems. (Reference #176176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1798 Beacon St have any available units?
1798 Beacon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 1798 Beacon St have?
Some of 1798 Beacon St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1798 Beacon St currently offering any rent specials?
1798 Beacon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1798 Beacon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1798 Beacon St is pet friendly.
Does 1798 Beacon St offer parking?
Yes, 1798 Beacon St does offer parking.
Does 1798 Beacon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1798 Beacon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1798 Beacon St have a pool?
No, 1798 Beacon St does not have a pool.
Does 1798 Beacon St have accessible units?
No, 1798 Beacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1798 Beacon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1798 Beacon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1798 Beacon St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1798 Beacon St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1798 Beacon St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity