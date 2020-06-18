All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 175 Harvard St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
175 Harvard St 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

175 Harvard St 1

1 Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Brookline Village
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Sprawling Coolidge Corner Gem - Parking Incl! - Property Id: 307401

A true gem in Coolidge Corner - this sprawling 3 bed, 2 bath unit features a large foyer, hardwood floors, three equally sized and large bedrooms with tons of natural light, an office / sunroom, and PARKING INCLUDED! The location is right in the heart of Coolidge Corner, with easy access to multiple grocery stores, bars, restaurants, and the C / D lines. Perfect for Longwood medical professionals and young working professionals looking for space, privacy, and parking in the heart of it all. Available 9/1 - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! Virtual tour available upon request.

We have a variety of options throughout Boston and Brookline - let me help you find your next spot!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307401
Property Id 307401

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Harvard St 1 have any available units?
175 Harvard St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 175 Harvard St 1 have?
Some of 175 Harvard St 1's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Harvard St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
175 Harvard St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Harvard St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 175 Harvard St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 175 Harvard St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 175 Harvard St 1 offers parking.
Does 175 Harvard St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Harvard St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Harvard St 1 have a pool?
No, 175 Harvard St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 175 Harvard St 1 have accessible units?
No, 175 Harvard St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Harvard St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 Harvard St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Harvard St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Harvard St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music