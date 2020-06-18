175 Harvard St 1

Amenities

A true gem in Coolidge Corner - this sprawling 3 bed, 2 bath unit features a large foyer, hardwood floors, three equally sized and large bedrooms with tons of natural light, an office / sunroom, and PARKING INCLUDED! The location is right in the heart of Coolidge Corner, with easy access to multiple grocery stores, bars, restaurants, and the C / D lines. Perfect for Longwood medical professionals and young working professionals looking for space, privacy, and parking in the heart of it all. Available 9/1 - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! Virtual tour available upon request.



No Pets Allowed



