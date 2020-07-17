1525 Beacon St

Amenities

Lovely 1BR/1Bath near Coolidge Corner with separate dining room that can double as office space! Large living room and bedroom, plenty of closet space, and out the door to the C-Line and Coolidge Corner/Washington Square. Hardwood floors throughout and great natural light. Heat, hot water, and one off-street parking space are included with the price of rent! Common laundry in the basement. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $2,400/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or text Nick Johnson at 207-608-3588 to learn more.