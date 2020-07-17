All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 27 2020 at 7:04 AM

1525 Beacon St

1525 Beacon Street · (207) 608-3588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1525 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lovely 1BR/1Bath near Coolidge Corner with separate dining room that can double as office space! Large living room and bedroom, plenty of closet space, and out the door to the C-Line and Coolidge Corner/Washington Square. Hardwood floors throughout and great natural light. Heat, hot water, and one off-street parking space are included with the price of rent! Common laundry in the basement. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $2,400/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or text Nick Johnson at 207-608-3588 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Beacon St have any available units?
1525 Beacon St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1525 Beacon St have?
Some of 1525 Beacon St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Beacon St currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Beacon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Beacon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Beacon St is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Beacon St offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Beacon St offers parking.
Does 1525 Beacon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Beacon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Beacon St have a pool?
No, 1525 Beacon St does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Beacon St have accessible units?
No, 1525 Beacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Beacon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Beacon St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 Beacon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 Beacon St does not have units with air conditioning.
