15 Aspinwall Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Generous 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment unit features eat-in kitchen with stainless steel, granite counters. Heat and hot water included. Common washer and dryer in the building. Great commuter location with unit being a short walk to both subway C and D green lines, and bus route 66 station located right at the corner. Nearby local public and private schools (Pierce School located cross street and Saint Mary School located just behind the building). Easy access to Longwood Medical Area, Coolidge Corner and Brookline Village. Convenience of restaurants, cafes, shops and more.