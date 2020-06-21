All apartments in Brookline
Location

15 Aspinwall Ave, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Generous 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment unit features eat-in kitchen with stainless steel, granite counters. Heat and hot water included. Common washer and dryer in the building. Great commuter location with unit being a short walk to both subway C and D green lines, and bus route 66 station located right at the corner. Nearby local public and private schools (Pierce School located cross street and Saint Mary School located just behind the building). Easy access to Longwood Medical Area, Coolidge Corner and Brookline Village. Convenience of restaurants, cafes, shops and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Aspinwall Ave have any available units?
15 Aspinwall Ave has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Aspinwall Ave have?
Some of 15 Aspinwall Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Aspinwall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15 Aspinwall Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Aspinwall Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15 Aspinwall Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 15 Aspinwall Ave offer parking?
No, 15 Aspinwall Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15 Aspinwall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Aspinwall Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Aspinwall Ave have a pool?
No, 15 Aspinwall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15 Aspinwall Ave have accessible units?
No, 15 Aspinwall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Aspinwall Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Aspinwall Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Aspinwall Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Aspinwall Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
