133 Cypress St.

Come with me, and you ll see. A world filled of pure imagination, what you ll find, is a four bed room unit, 4 minutes from Brookline Hills Station. To see the value you have to view this place in person. We have a 4 bed/1 bath unit, running 1,030 square feet located on the third floor of a four story brownstone just outside the Brookline Hills T Stop. To add the icing on the cake heat and hot water is included in the monthly rent. All Rooms can accommodate a queen size bed and have closets. The living room is spacious enough for two couches and a love seat and has a built in stainless glass cabinet with shelving. The kitchen features(gas cooking)stainless steel applicances, including a dishwasher, and also features granite countertops. It can also accommodate a table comfortably as well. Coin operated laundry is located in the building. This unit is available 9-1 for $3,550. First/Last/Security/Fee due at lease signing. Strong references required. No Pets please. Call or text Danny for showings at: 516-761-9354.



Terms: One year lease