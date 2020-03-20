All apartments in Brookline
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:25 PM

133 Cypress St.

133 Cypress Street · (516) 761-9354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 Cypress Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Come with me, and you ll see. A world filled of pure imagination, what you ll find, is a four bed room unit, 4 minutes from Brookline Hills Station. To see the value you have to view this place in person. We have a 4 bed/1 bath unit, running 1,030 square feet located on the third floor of a four story brownstone just outside the Brookline Hills T Stop. To add the icing on the cake heat and hot water is included in the monthly rent. All Rooms can accommodate a queen size bed and have closets. The living room is spacious enough for two couches and a love seat and has a built in stainless glass cabinet with shelving. The kitchen features(gas cooking)stainless steel applicances, including a dishwasher, and also features granite countertops. It can also accommodate a table comfortably as well. Coin operated laundry is located in the building. This unit is available 9-1 for $3,550. First/Last/Security/Fee due at lease signing. Strong references required. No Pets please. Call or text Danny for showings at: 516-761-9354.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Cypress St. have any available units?
133 Cypress St. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 133 Cypress St. have?
Some of 133 Cypress St.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Cypress St. currently offering any rent specials?
133 Cypress St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Cypress St. pet-friendly?
No, 133 Cypress St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 133 Cypress St. offer parking?
No, 133 Cypress St. does not offer parking.
Does 133 Cypress St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Cypress St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Cypress St. have a pool?
No, 133 Cypress St. does not have a pool.
Does 133 Cypress St. have accessible units?
No, 133 Cypress St. does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Cypress St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Cypress St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Cypress St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Cypress St. does not have units with air conditioning.
