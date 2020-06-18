All apartments in Brookline
127 Beaconsfield Rd v

127 Beaconsfield Road · (857) 498-7079
Location

127 Beaconsfield Road, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit v · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Laundry in unit, Near T, BC, Longwood, BU - Property Id: 297511

- Available 9/1
- Rarely available! End-unit, multi-level 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms townhouse. Sun-washed through central skylight and windows on three walls. Attached garage + exclusive use of one tandem space behind garage + guest parking on shared, private way. Central air, lots of closet space, sliders to private outdoor patio. Professionally managed. Walk to C and D trains, shopping, restaurants and parks. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included.
- Parking included (2 garage spaces)
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dining room
- 2 minutes walk to the Green Line C and D trains
- Call/text or email if you have any questions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297511
Property Id 297511

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5845053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

