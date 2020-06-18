127 Beaconsfield Rd v

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Laundry in unit, Near T, BC, Longwood, BU - Property Id: 297511



- Available 9/1

- Rarely available! End-unit, multi-level 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms townhouse. Sun-washed through central skylight and windows on three walls. Attached garage + exclusive use of one tandem space behind garage + guest parking on shared, private way. Central air, lots of closet space, sliders to private outdoor patio. Professionally managed. Walk to C and D trains, shopping, restaurants and parks. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included.

- Parking included (2 garage spaces)

- Stainless steel appliances

- Dining room

- 2 minutes walk to the Green Line C and D trains

- Call/text or email if you have any questions

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297511

Property Id 297511



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5845053)