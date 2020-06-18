127 Beaconsfield Rd v

Amenities
Laundry in unit, Near T, BC, Longwood, BU - Property Id: 297511
- Available 9/1
- Rarely available! End-unit, multi-level 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms townhouse. Sun-washed through central skylight and windows on three walls. Attached garage + exclusive use of one tandem space behind garage + guest parking on shared, private way. Central air, lots of closet space, sliders to private outdoor patio. Professionally managed. Walk to C and D trains, shopping, restaurants and parks. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included.
- Parking included (2 garage spaces)
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dining room
- 2 minutes walk to the Green Line C and D trains
- Call/text or email if you have any questions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297511
Property Id 297511
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5845053)