Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge elevator parking garage guest parking

Spacious 2bd/2ba offered at 1265 Beacon St. in the heart of Coolidge Corner. This elevator, concierge building offers guest parking and a clubroom for the tenant's enjoyment. Unique layout with this 3rd floor unit including a step down from the entry into the fully renovated kitchen, extremely large living room with dining area and large balcony overlooking Beacon St. Guest bedroom includes two closets and is right next to the main bath which is renovated with marble tiles. Master suite is large and offers a dressing area next to the walk in closet and beautifully renovated master bath. Central a/c, garage parking and a location that cannot be beat!