All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 122 Babcock St 24A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
122 Babcock St 24A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

122 Babcock St 24A

122 Babcock St · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

122 Babcock St, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 24A · Avail. Aug 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
courtyard
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Unit 24A Available 08/01/20 NO FEE, Pet Friendly Coolidge Corner One Bed - 8/1 - Property Id: 288754

No Broker Fee, Dog Friendly! Available 8/1, this large and sunny one bedroom sits on quiet Babcock street, a 5 minute walk to the B line and a 10 minute walk to Coolidge Corner and the C line. Large windows, square rooms, and private office space off the bedroom make this a rare August Brookline gem! Convenience, sunlight and space meet in this peaceful Brookline courtyard. Laundry in building, heat and hot water included in rent - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today; virtual tour available upon request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288754
Property Id 288754

(RLNE5813834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Babcock St 24A have any available units?
122 Babcock St 24A has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 Babcock St 24A have?
Some of 122 Babcock St 24A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Babcock St 24A currently offering any rent specials?
122 Babcock St 24A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Babcock St 24A pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Babcock St 24A is pet friendly.
Does 122 Babcock St 24A offer parking?
No, 122 Babcock St 24A does not offer parking.
Does 122 Babcock St 24A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Babcock St 24A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Babcock St 24A have a pool?
No, 122 Babcock St 24A does not have a pool.
Does 122 Babcock St 24A have accessible units?
No, 122 Babcock St 24A does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Babcock St 24A have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Babcock St 24A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Babcock St 24A have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Babcock St 24A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 122 Babcock St 24A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity