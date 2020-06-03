122 Babcock St 24A

Amenities

Unit 24A Available 08/01/20 NO FEE, Pet Friendly Coolidge Corner One Bed



No Broker Fee, Dog Friendly! Available 8/1, this large and sunny one bedroom sits on quiet Babcock street, a 5 minute walk to the B line and a 10 minute walk to Coolidge Corner and the C line. Large windows, square rooms, and private office space off the bedroom make this a rare August Brookline gem! Convenience, sunlight and space meet in this peaceful Brookline courtyard. Laundry in building, heat and hot water included in rent - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today; virtual tour available upon request.

