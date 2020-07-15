/
studio apartments
217 Studio Apartments for rent in Everett, MA
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
26 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,799
525 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
52 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,995
514 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Mystic Basin
1754 Revere Beach Pkwy Unit 0
1754 Revere Beach Pkwy, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,900
Luxury Studio Apartment Near Silver Line T - Everett Apartment Features: - Laundry In Unit - Central Heat & A/C - Fully Equipped Kitchen - Spacious Bathroom - Ample Closet Space Community Amenities - 24 Hour Fitness Center - Outdoor Pool & Movie
Results within 1 mile of Everett
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
30 Units Available
Medford Street - The Neck
The Graphic Lofts Apartments
32 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,165
486 sqft
The Graphic is a state-of-the-art luxury apartment community in Charlestown, MA, designed to foster an active, experience-focused lifestyle for anyone who appreciates beautiful, thoughtful, timeless design.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
53 Units Available
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,292
647 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
Mystic River
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,579
468 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
35 Units Available
Medford Street - The Neck
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,875
484 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,125
622 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
18 Units Available
Mystic River
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,430
499 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
10 Units Available
Wellington
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,196
620 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
28 Units Available
Maplewood
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,010
430 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
170 Units Available
Malden Center
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,040
589 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
63 Units Available
Mystic River
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
32 Units Available
Malden Center
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,075
537 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
618-620 Main St. - 10
618-620 Main Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,425
400 sqft
Sunny, corner studio in great Malden Center location. Commuter dream with less than five minute walk to downtown Malden Center Orange line T Station(15 minutes into downtown Boston).
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Medford Street - The Neck
74 Sullivan St.
74 Sullivan Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,925
435 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Belingham Square
375 Broadway
375 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,700
807 sqft
Amazing luxury loft apartment located in Downtown Chelsea just minutes from Boston, Cambridge and the new Encore Casino! This huge studio is only a few blocks to Chelsea Station! Seconds to restaurants/shops.
Last updated July 14 at 01:01 PM
15 Units Available
Mystic River
333 Great River Rd.
333 Great River Road, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
477 sqft
Avalon at Assembly Row offers brand new 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartments that feature walk in closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine foot ceilings, and outdoor balconies.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
27 cross
27 Cross Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,975
435 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
24 Baxter Rd.
24 Baxter Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,402
560 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 5 miles of Everett
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
68 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
The Kensington
665 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,785
730 sqft
Residents love this complex for its Chinatown location close to many of Boston's best restaurants and theaters. Boston Common is a block away, and nearby subway stations give easy access to the city's other attractions.
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
19 Units Available
East Cambridge
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,301
635 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
18 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,972
623 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
51 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,992
471 sqft
Prime location in the Seaport District, community offers room service, door service and concierge services. Units have waterfront and city views, floor-to-ceiling windows and chef's kitchens. Penthouse units with private elevator available.
