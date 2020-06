Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Spacious top floor unit available 9/1/2020 for 12 month lease.

Professionally managed condo with washer dryer in the unit and 24 hour security. elevator in building.



Tenant pays utilities-- building has central air conditioning. Great closet space in bedroom and exposed brick, decorative fireplace and open plan living space...



Sorry no pets or smoking allowed

Top floor condo unit in downtown Boston within walking distance to restaurants, stores and parks. Unit has open floor plan with decorative fireplace. Large bedroom closet with washer and dryer in the unit. Tenant pays utilities - unit has central air conditioning, professional managed with building security.