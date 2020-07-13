Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Located in the highly desirable Woodbourne area of JP, this large sun-filled deleaded second floor unit has an inviting living room, dining room with french doors, eat-in kitchen, separate breakfast nook, 2 good sized bedrooms, and a lovely bathroom. The whole apartment is freshly painted and enhanced with large windows, ample closet space, tall ceilings, and hardwood floors. Washer/Dryer and tons of storage space in the basement. One tandem off-street parking space included. Pet friendly. Forest Hills Station is a few blocks away where you will find the Orange Line T and the Needham Commuter Rail. Very close to Arnold Arboretum, Forest Hills Cemetery, and Franklin Park. Photos are of the first floor unit. Second floor is getting painted now. New photos and video tour will be added soon.



Terms: One year lease