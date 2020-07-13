All apartments in Boston
94 Bourne
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

94 Bourne

94 Bourne Street · (323) 640-2075
Location

94 Bourne Street, Boston, MA 02130
Forest Hills - Woodbourne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Located in the highly desirable Woodbourne area of JP, this large sun-filled deleaded second floor unit has an inviting living room, dining room with french doors, eat-in kitchen, separate breakfast nook, 2 good sized bedrooms, and a lovely bathroom. The whole apartment is freshly painted and enhanced with large windows, ample closet space, tall ceilings, and hardwood floors. Washer/Dryer and tons of storage space in the basement. One tandem off-street parking space included. Pet friendly. Forest Hills Station is a few blocks away where you will find the Orange Line T and the Needham Commuter Rail. Very close to Arnold Arboretum, Forest Hills Cemetery, and Franklin Park. Photos are of the first floor unit. Second floor is getting painted now. New photos and video tour will be added soon.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Bourne have any available units?
94 Bourne has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 94 Bourne have?
Some of 94 Bourne's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Bourne currently offering any rent specials?
94 Bourne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Bourne pet-friendly?
Yes, 94 Bourne is pet friendly.
Does 94 Bourne offer parking?
Yes, 94 Bourne offers parking.
Does 94 Bourne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94 Bourne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Bourne have a pool?
No, 94 Bourne does not have a pool.
Does 94 Bourne have accessible units?
No, 94 Bourne does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Bourne have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 Bourne does not have units with dishwashers.
