933 East 2nd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

Available August 1st! Amazing, recently constructed luxury 2 bed 2 bath apartment located near the City Point neighborhood of South Boston. The 875 sqft layout features high-end condo quality finishes throughout including beautiful white cabinetry, wolf range top, granite counter tops and island breakfast bar in the kitchen, high ceilings, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, tile showers, large open living/dining room with plenty of natural light, outdoor deck, spacious Master Bedroom with en-suite bathroom, laundry in unit, central AC/heat, 1 garage parking space included, access to fitness room in first level. Location is close distance to Marine Park, Pleasure Bay, Head Island Causeway walking/running/bike path, Castle Island, 0.5 mile distance to East Broadway, grocery shopping, local restaurants and bars.



Terms: One year lease