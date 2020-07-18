All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:49 PM

933 East 2nd

933 East Second Street · (617) 331-7473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

933 East Second Street, Boston, MA 02127
City Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Available August 1st! Amazing, recently constructed luxury 2 bed 2 bath apartment located near the City Point neighborhood of South Boston. The 875 sqft layout features high-end condo quality finishes throughout including beautiful white cabinetry, wolf range top, granite counter tops and island breakfast bar in the kitchen, high ceilings, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, tile showers, large open living/dining room with plenty of natural light, outdoor deck, spacious Master Bedroom with en-suite bathroom, laundry in unit, central AC/heat, 1 garage parking space included, access to fitness room in first level. Location is close distance to Marine Park, Pleasure Bay, Head Island Causeway walking/running/bike path, Castle Island, 0.5 mile distance to East Broadway, grocery shopping, local restaurants and bars.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 East 2nd have any available units?
933 East 2nd has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 East 2nd have?
Some of 933 East 2nd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 East 2nd currently offering any rent specials?
933 East 2nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 East 2nd pet-friendly?
No, 933 East 2nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 933 East 2nd offer parking?
Yes, 933 East 2nd offers parking.
Does 933 East 2nd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 East 2nd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 East 2nd have a pool?
No, 933 East 2nd does not have a pool.
Does 933 East 2nd have accessible units?
No, 933 East 2nd does not have accessible units.
Does 933 East 2nd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 East 2nd has units with dishwashers.
