Location

93 Hillside Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Heart of Mission Hill apartment in fantastic shape ready for a SEPTEMBER 1ST OCCUPANCY. Fantastic views and natural sunlight along with being a quarter mile from Huntington Ave, with access to the Green Line, colleges including Northeastern, Wentworth, and Mass College of Pharmacy. Four bedroom, two bath apartment with granite kitchen and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Beautiful hardwood floors, updated windows, big bedrooms and high ceilings make this one of Mission Hill's finest apartments. Porch off the back of unit and laundry in basement. Building sits Next to the Orange and Green Lines. Close to Northeastern University, Harvard Medical, Boston Children's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Laundry onsite. Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Hillside St. have any available units?
93 Hillside St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 Hillside St. have?
Some of 93 Hillside St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Hillside St. currently offering any rent specials?
93 Hillside St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Hillside St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 93 Hillside St. is pet friendly.
Does 93 Hillside St. offer parking?
No, 93 Hillside St. does not offer parking.
Does 93 Hillside St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 Hillside St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Hillside St. have a pool?
No, 93 Hillside St. does not have a pool.
Does 93 Hillside St. have accessible units?
No, 93 Hillside St. does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Hillside St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Hillside St. has units with dishwashers.
