93 Hillside St.

Heart of Mission Hill apartment in fantastic shape ready for a SEPTEMBER 1ST OCCUPANCY. Fantastic views and natural sunlight along with being a quarter mile from Huntington Ave, with access to the Green Line, colleges including Northeastern, Wentworth, and Mass College of Pharmacy. Four bedroom, two bath apartment with granite kitchen and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Beautiful hardwood floors, updated windows, big bedrooms and high ceilings make this one of Mission Hill's finest apartments. Porch off the back of unit and laundry in basement. Building sits Next to the Orange and Green Lines. Close to Northeastern University, Harvard Medical, Boston Children's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Laundry onsite. Pets negotiable.