Available June 1st (possibly sooner) - front-facing STUDIO: refinished hardwood floors throughout and a separate eat-in kitchen with gas cooking. Sunny southern exposures plus a private entrance. Heat & hot water included! Situated near Kenmore Square with close proximity to Fenway Park and Longwood Medical Area. Green Line T-Stations across-the-street and nearby laundry & dry cleaning facilities. An abundance of neighborhood shops, restaurants and entertainment around Fenway Triangle & Van Ness including Regal Cinemas and a City-Target. Grocery options from both Star Market and a Whole Foods Market just a city block away. NO PETS please. * August/September Tenants will NOT be considered at this time.