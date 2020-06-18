All apartments in Boston
91 Vining St.
91 Vining St.

91 Vining Street · (617) 888-6265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91 Vining Street, Boston, MA 02115
Mission Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,280

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
Convenient to Whole Foods in JP, The Green Line, Restaurants, Transportation, Longwood Medical Area, Jamaica Plain Boston, Back Bay, South End, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, North End, Fenway, Kenmore, Audubon Circle, Mission Hill, Prudential, Copley,MIT, New England Medical Center (NEMC), Medicine, Brigham Women's, Mass General Hospital ( MGH), Beth Israel Hospital, BIDMC, Harvard, Northeastern, NEU, Wentworth Institute Technology, , Mass College of Art, MBTA Lines, Orange, Red, Green, Silver Line , Berklee College of Music, Emerson, Boston Commons, Garden, Park, Tufts, Dana Farber, Children's,Symphony , MFA, Museum Fine Arts, Fisher, Simmons, Emmanuel, Suffolk, Boston University, BU, Tufts, Wheelock College

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Vining St. have any available units?
91 Vining St. has a unit available for $2,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 91 Vining St. have?
Some of 91 Vining St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Vining St. currently offering any rent specials?
91 Vining St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Vining St. pet-friendly?
No, 91 Vining St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 91 Vining St. offer parking?
No, 91 Vining St. does not offer parking.
Does 91 Vining St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 Vining St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Vining St. have a pool?
Yes, 91 Vining St. has a pool.
Does 91 Vining St. have accessible units?
No, 91 Vining St. does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Vining St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 Vining St. has units with dishwashers.
