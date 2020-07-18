All apartments in Boston
9 Victory Rd.

9 Victory Road · No Longer Available
Location

9 Victory Road, Boston, MA 02122
Neponset - Port Norfolk

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Fantastic location right between Adams Street and Neponset Ave. Heat and hot water included in this two bedroom unit. Modern Kitchen with granite counter tops. Hardwood floors throughout and an updated bathroom. Off street parking for one car and on site laundry. Section 8 tenants welcome. No pets, No smoking. Professionally managed building. We conduct a credit and background check on all applicants and require 1st month's rent and security deposit equal to one month's rent to move in.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Victory Rd. have any available units?
9 Victory Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Victory Rd. have?
Some of 9 Victory Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Victory Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
9 Victory Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Victory Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 9 Victory Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 9 Victory Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 9 Victory Rd. offers parking.
Does 9 Victory Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Victory Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Victory Rd. have a pool?
No, 9 Victory Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 9 Victory Rd. have accessible units?
No, 9 Victory Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Victory Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Victory Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
