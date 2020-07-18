9 Victory Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Fantastic location right between Adams Street and Neponset Ave. Heat and hot water included in this two bedroom unit. Modern Kitchen with granite counter tops. Hardwood floors throughout and an updated bathroom. Off street parking for one car and on site laundry. Section 8 tenants welcome. No pets, No smoking. Professionally managed building. We conduct a credit and background check on all applicants and require 1st month's rent and security deposit equal to one month's rent to move in.



Terms: One year lease