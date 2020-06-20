9 St Peter St, Unit #1

Amenities

Available September 1st!!



-Property Features:

-Recently renovated

-Shared back deck and patio

-Basement laundry & storage

-2 parking space



Description:

Located on the 1st floor of a 6 family house. The kitchen is spacious with granite counters, a full sized fridge, dishwasher, gas stove and over-range microwave. There is lots of cabinet and counter space in the galley type kitchen. Off of the kitchen to the back of the house, is a separate dining nook. Enjoy a spacious back deck shared with unit #2 and the shared the back patio.



All 3 bedrooms are of equal size with 1 closet. 2 front facing bedrooms, and one rear bedroom. There will be two bathrooms (2nd bath will be added prior to move in). There is a living room which is open to the kitchen with ample lighting and a nice built-in hutch.



There are two parking spaces included in the lot and the Landlord also provides a bike rack in the back of the house. The basement features coin-operated laundry machines, folding table and private storage areas.



First month's rent ($3,300), security deposit ($3,300), Realtor fee ($3,300) and $25 application fee per person.



Tenant is responsible for utilities (gas, electric, and cable and internet.) Absolutely NO smoking. Lease through 8/31/21 and good credit required.



1-2 cats okay, NO DOGS!



*When replying to this post, please provide some information about yourself, whether you have any pets, and what your desired move in date is*

Location:

Great location in Jamaica Plain near the Stonybrook T Station on the Orange Line, and just a couple blocks to the Original City Feed Market and local liquor store. Just a 10 min walk to the center of town; close to bakeries, markets, shops, local services & conveniences. Walk to the Brewery Complex (Mikes Fitness, Sam Adams Brewery, ULA Cafe, and the new location of the Milky Way Restaurant and lounge) in less than 10 mins. Easy access to the Longwood Medical Centre and for commuters to Routes 9 and 28