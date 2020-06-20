All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 9 St Peter St, Unit #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
9 St Peter St, Unit #1
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:44 AM

9 St Peter St, Unit #1

9 Saint Peter St · (617) 522-2421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9 Saint Peter St, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
Available September 1st!!

-Property Features:
-Recently renovated
-Shared back deck and patio
-Basement laundry & storage
-2 parking space

Description:
Located on the 1st floor of a 6 family house. The kitchen is spacious with granite counters, a full sized fridge, dishwasher, gas stove and over-range microwave. There is lots of cabinet and counter space in the galley type kitchen. Off of the kitchen to the back of the house, is a separate dining nook. Enjoy a spacious back deck shared with unit #2 and the shared the back patio.

All 3 bedrooms are of equal size with 1 closet. 2 front facing bedrooms, and one rear bedroom. There will be two bathrooms (2nd bath will be added prior to move in). There is a living room which is open to the kitchen with ample lighting and a nice built-in hutch.

There are two parking spaces included in the lot and the Landlord also provides a bike rack in the back of the house. The basement features coin-operated laundry machines, folding table and private storage areas.

First month's rent ($3,300), security deposit ($3,300), Realtor fee ($3,300) and $25 application fee per person.

Tenant is responsible for utilities (gas, electric, and cable and internet.) Absolutely NO smoking. Lease through 8/31/21 and good credit required.

1-2 cats okay, NO DOGS!

*When replying to this post, please provide some information about yourself, whether you have any pets, and what your desired move in date is*
Location:
Great location in Jamaica Plain near the Stonybrook T Station on the Orange Line, and just a couple blocks to the Original City Feed Market and local liquor store. Just a 10 min walk to the center of town; close to bakeries, markets, shops, local services & conveniences. Walk to the Brewery Complex (Mikes Fitness, Sam Adams Brewery, ULA Cafe, and the new location of the Milky Way Restaurant and lounge) in less than 10 mins. Easy access to the Longwood Medical Centre and for commuters to Routes 9 and 28

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 St Peter St, Unit #1 have any available units?
9 St Peter St, Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 St Peter St, Unit #1 have?
Some of 9 St Peter St, Unit #1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 St Peter St, Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
9 St Peter St, Unit #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 St Peter St, Unit #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 St Peter St, Unit #1 is pet friendly.
Does 9 St Peter St, Unit #1 offer parking?
Yes, 9 St Peter St, Unit #1 does offer parking.
Does 9 St Peter St, Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 St Peter St, Unit #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 St Peter St, Unit #1 have a pool?
No, 9 St Peter St, Unit #1 does not have a pool.
Does 9 St Peter St, Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 9 St Peter St, Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9 St Peter St, Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 St Peter St, Unit #1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9 St Peter St, Unit #1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity