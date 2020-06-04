All apartments in Boston
9 Park Street Pl.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

9 Park Street Pl.

9 Park Street Place · No Longer Available
Location

9 Park Street Place, Boston, MA 02108
Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
lobby
Experience The Residences at 9 Park St # 4 located in Boston s luxurious Beacon Hill. This Location has unobstructed views of the Boston Common and State House. An Iconic address with top of the line modern finishes. The building was completely renovated over a meticulous 16 month period. Built-out for the most discerning clients - the amenity list includes but is not limited too: 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom (Master Shower + Tub) 1 Unit Per Floor 11ft Ceilings Direct Elevator Access to Unit Lobby Poggenpohl Kitchens and Bathrooms Designer Gas Fireplace Pre-wired for Sound/Sonos Televisions Included in Every Room Hard Wire Alarm and Integrated Video Security Rental Parking Available in the area Available Sep 1st 2019, or Earlier

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Park Street Pl. have any available units?
9 Park Street Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Park Street Pl. have?
Some of 9 Park Street Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Park Street Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
9 Park Street Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Park Street Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Park Street Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 9 Park Street Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 9 Park Street Pl. does offer parking.
Does 9 Park Street Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Park Street Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Park Street Pl. have a pool?
No, 9 Park Street Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 9 Park Street Pl. have accessible units?
No, 9 Park Street Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Park Street Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Park Street Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
