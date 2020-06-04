9 Park Street Pl.

Amenities

Experience The Residences at 9 Park St # 4 located in Boston s luxurious Beacon Hill. This Location has unobstructed views of the Boston Common and State House. An Iconic address with top of the line modern finishes. The building was completely renovated over a meticulous 16 month period. Built-out for the most discerning clients - the amenity list includes but is not limited too: 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom (Master Shower + Tub) 1 Unit Per Floor 11ft Ceilings Direct Elevator Access to Unit Lobby Poggenpohl Kitchens and Bathrooms Designer Gas Fireplace Pre-wired for Sound/Sonos Televisions Included in Every Room Hard Wire Alarm and Integrated Video Security Rental Parking Available in the area Available Sep 1st 2019, or Earlier