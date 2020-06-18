85 Webster

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities yoga

Condo quality, gorgeous & modern 4 bed 2 full bathroom DUPLEX apartment in the heart of Jeffries Point. Webster street is two blocks from both the ferry & T with a yoga studio, CrossFit and restaurants a few steps from your front door. Open kitchen and living room layout. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances and PRIVATE backyard exclusive to this unit. All bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located inside the unit as well as central air -conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout. Maverick T stop is only .1 mile from your front door - one stop on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, two stops to State Street. Also less than a 10 minute walk to the newly done Piers Park and Airport T stop which offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle 24 hours a day to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio and restaurants all within a block from your front door.



Terms: One year lease