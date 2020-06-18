All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 85 Webster.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
85 Webster
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

85 Webster

85 Webster Street · (617) 797-5043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

85 Webster Street, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
yoga
Condo quality, gorgeous & modern 4 bed 2 full bathroom DUPLEX apartment in the heart of Jeffries Point. Webster street is two blocks from both the ferry & T with a yoga studio, CrossFit and restaurants a few steps from your front door. Open kitchen and living room layout. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances and PRIVATE backyard exclusive to this unit. All bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located inside the unit as well as central air -conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout. Maverick T stop is only .1 mile from your front door - one stop on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, two stops to State Street. Also less than a 10 minute walk to the newly done Piers Park and Airport T stop which offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle 24 hours a day to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio and restaurants all within a block from your front door.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Webster have any available units?
85 Webster has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 Webster have?
Some of 85 Webster's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Webster currently offering any rent specials?
85 Webster isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Webster pet-friendly?
No, 85 Webster is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 85 Webster offer parking?
No, 85 Webster does not offer parking.
Does 85 Webster have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Webster offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Webster have a pool?
No, 85 Webster does not have a pool.
Does 85 Webster have accessible units?
No, 85 Webster does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Webster have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Webster has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 85 Webster?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
Boston East
126 Border Street
Boston, MA 02128
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity