All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 841 Parker St Apt 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
841 Parker St Apt 202
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

841 Parker St Apt 202

841 Parker Street · (617) 751-5119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

841 Parker Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2595 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Beautiful, renovated in 2017, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo unit on the second floor in a mid-rise brick building located in Mission Hill. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. and gleaming hardwood floors. Coin-op laundry located in the basement, Easy access to the orange & green line train stations, bus lines, restaurants, shops & McLaughlin Playground. . Security deposit negotiable. There is a move-in fee in the amount of $200.

(RLNE5755405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Parker St Apt 202 have any available units?
841 Parker St Apt 202 has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 Parker St Apt 202 have?
Some of 841 Parker St Apt 202's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Parker St Apt 202 currently offering any rent specials?
841 Parker St Apt 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Parker St Apt 202 pet-friendly?
No, 841 Parker St Apt 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 841 Parker St Apt 202 offer parking?
Yes, 841 Parker St Apt 202 does offer parking.
Does 841 Parker St Apt 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 841 Parker St Apt 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Parker St Apt 202 have a pool?
No, 841 Parker St Apt 202 does not have a pool.
Does 841 Parker St Apt 202 have accessible units?
No, 841 Parker St Apt 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Parker St Apt 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Parker St Apt 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 841 Parker St Apt 202?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity