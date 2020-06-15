841 Parker St Apt 202

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

Beautiful, renovated in 2017, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo unit on the second floor in a mid-rise brick building located in Mission Hill. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. and gleaming hardwood floors. Coin-op laundry located in the basement, Easy access to the orange & green line train stations, bus lines, restaurants, shops & McLaughlin Playground. . Security deposit negotiable. There is a move-in fee in the amount of $200.



(RLNE5755405)