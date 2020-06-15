841 Parker St Apt 202

Amenities
Beautiful, renovated in 2017, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo unit on the second floor in a mid-rise brick building located in Mission Hill. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. and gleaming hardwood floors. Coin-op laundry located in the basement, Easy access to the orange & green line train stations, bus lines, restaurants, shops & McLaughlin Playground. . Security deposit negotiable. There is a move-in fee in the amount of $200.
(RLNE5755405)