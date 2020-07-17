All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 84 Sutherland Rd 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
84 Sutherland Rd 4
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

84 Sutherland Rd 4

84 Sutherland Rd · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

84 Sutherland Rd, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 4 Available 09/01/20 Oversized Cleveland Circle 2 Bedroom w/ Balcony - Property Id: 308796

Very spacious and including a private balcony, this oversized 2 bedroom features 2 large bedrooms, a large, square living room, and plenty of windows / hardwood floors throughout. Conveniently located between the B and C lines in Cleveland Circle, this unit has easy access to multiple public transportation avenues, bars/restaurants, and walking distance from Whole Foods and the Chestnut Hill Reservoir. Third floor unit gets plenty of sun - cats allowed, heat and hot water included in rent, laundry in building. Available 9/1 - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!

We have a variety of options throughout Boston and Brookline - let me help you find your spot!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/84-sutherland-rd-brighton-ma-unit-4/308796
Property Id 308796

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5959813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Sutherland Rd 4 have any available units?
84 Sutherland Rd 4 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 Sutherland Rd 4 have?
Some of 84 Sutherland Rd 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Sutherland Rd 4 currently offering any rent specials?
84 Sutherland Rd 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Sutherland Rd 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 84 Sutherland Rd 4 is pet friendly.
Does 84 Sutherland Rd 4 offer parking?
No, 84 Sutherland Rd 4 does not offer parking.
Does 84 Sutherland Rd 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Sutherland Rd 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Sutherland Rd 4 have a pool?
No, 84 Sutherland Rd 4 does not have a pool.
Does 84 Sutherland Rd 4 have accessible units?
No, 84 Sutherland Rd 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Sutherland Rd 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Sutherland Rd 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 84 Sutherland Rd 4?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity