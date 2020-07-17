84 Sutherland Rd 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 4 Available 09/01/20 Oversized Cleveland Circle 2 Bedroom w/ Balcony - Property Id: 308796



Very spacious and including a private balcony, this oversized 2 bedroom features 2 large bedrooms, a large, square living room, and plenty of windows / hardwood floors throughout. Conveniently located between the B and C lines in Cleveland Circle, this unit has easy access to multiple public transportation avenues, bars/restaurants, and walking distance from Whole Foods and the Chestnut Hill Reservoir. Third floor unit gets plenty of sun - cats allowed, heat and hot water included in rent, laundry in building. Available 9/1 - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5959813)