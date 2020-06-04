83 Day Street #1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Available September 1st!!



Property Features:

- 1 parking space

- in unit laundry

- eat in kitchen

- stainless steel/granite kitchen

- large closets

- office



Description:

Located on the 1st floor of a 3-family style house, this beautifully updated 3 bedroom (plus an office) apartment boasts large bedrooms, plenty of closet and storage space, a large eat in sized kitchen, in unit laundry and a large private deck.



The kitchen is large and eat-in sized with plenty of cabinet and storage space. Kitchen includes a stainless steel gas stove, over-range microwave, full size refrigerator, sink with garbage disposal, and full sized dishwasher with granite countertops. The kitchen is large with plenty of room for a dining table and the private deck is located directly off of the kitchen, perfect layout for entertaining! All three of the bedrooms are a good size with large closets and there is a bonus room which can be used as an office. The bathroom is centrally located with a window and plenty of storage! Tons of designated space in the basement for storage.



First month's rent ($2,995), security deposit ($2,995), Realtor Fee ($2,995) and $25 application fee per person. Lease through August 31, 2021 and good credit required. Utilities (gas, electric & cable/internet) NOT included.



One off street parking spot included in rent and laundry in unit! Private porch off kitchen for outside enjoyment.



*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourselves, confirm a September 1st move in date and if you have any pets* Thank you!

Location:

Day Street is convenient to either the Stonybrook or Jackson Square stop on the Orange line T. It is also within walking distance of the Heath Street stop on the green line (E). The 39 Bus stop is also very close nearby. Steps away from Centre Street where you will find shops, restaurants and markets -- including Whole Foods! The Jamaica Pond is a few minute walk and great for picnics, jogs around the pond, or you can even rent a rowboat or sailboat in the summer! Easy access for commuters to Route 9, Downtown Boston, Seaport, or Longwood Medical.