83 Day Street #1
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

83 Day Street #1

83 Day St · (617) 522-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

83 Day St, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Available September 1st!!

Property Features:
- 1 parking space
- in unit laundry
- eat in kitchen
- stainless steel/granite kitchen
- large closets
- office

Description:
Located on the 1st floor of a 3-family style house, this beautifully updated 3 bedroom (plus an office) apartment boasts large bedrooms, plenty of closet and storage space, a large eat in sized kitchen, in unit laundry and a large private deck.

The kitchen is large and eat-in sized with plenty of cabinet and storage space. Kitchen includes a stainless steel gas stove, over-range microwave, full size refrigerator, sink with garbage disposal, and full sized dishwasher with granite countertops. The kitchen is large with plenty of room for a dining table and the private deck is located directly off of the kitchen, perfect layout for entertaining! All three of the bedrooms are a good size with large closets and there is a bonus room which can be used as an office. The bathroom is centrally located with a window and plenty of storage! Tons of designated space in the basement for storage.

First month's rent ($2,995), security deposit ($2,995), Realtor Fee ($2,995) and $25 application fee per person. Lease through August 31, 2021 and good credit required. Utilities (gas, electric & cable/internet) NOT included.

One off street parking spot included in rent and laundry in unit! Private porch off kitchen for outside enjoyment.

*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourselves, confirm a September 1st move in date and if you have any pets* Thank you!
Location:
Day Street is convenient to either the Stonybrook or Jackson Square stop on the Orange line T. It is also within walking distance of the Heath Street stop on the green line (E). The 39 Bus stop is also very close nearby. Steps away from Centre Street where you will find shops, restaurants and markets -- including Whole Foods! The Jamaica Pond is a few minute walk and great for picnics, jogs around the pond, or you can even rent a rowboat or sailboat in the summer! Easy access for commuters to Route 9, Downtown Boston, Seaport, or Longwood Medical.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Day Street #1 have any available units?
83 Day Street #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 Day Street #1 have?
Some of 83 Day Street #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Day Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
83 Day Street #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Day Street #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 Day Street #1 is pet friendly.
Does 83 Day Street #1 offer parking?
Yes, 83 Day Street #1 offers parking.
Does 83 Day Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 Day Street #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Day Street #1 have a pool?
No, 83 Day Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 83 Day Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 83 Day Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Day Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Day Street #1 has units with dishwashers.
