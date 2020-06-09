All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

8 West Bellflower

8 West Bellflower Street · (857) 496-7187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 West Bellflower Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Stunning, new construction in Dorchester neighborhood of Polish Triangle. Easy commute to Andrew T station or JFK/UMASS T station. From the outside, this unit has an outdoor space/deck, great for entertaining. On the inside, 5 equal sized bedrooms as well as 2.5 bathrooms. Modern finishes mixed in for the kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and IN-UNIT laundry. 1 garage parking spot and 1 tandem outdoor spot can be rented for an additional $300 per month.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 West Bellflower have any available units?
8 West Bellflower has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 West Bellflower have?
Some of 8 West Bellflower's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 West Bellflower currently offering any rent specials?
8 West Bellflower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 West Bellflower pet-friendly?
No, 8 West Bellflower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 8 West Bellflower offer parking?
Yes, 8 West Bellflower does offer parking.
Does 8 West Bellflower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 West Bellflower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 West Bellflower have a pool?
No, 8 West Bellflower does not have a pool.
Does 8 West Bellflower have accessible units?
No, 8 West Bellflower does not have accessible units.
Does 8 West Bellflower have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 West Bellflower does not have units with dishwashers.
