8 West Bellflower

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Stunning, new construction in Dorchester neighborhood of Polish Triangle. Easy commute to Andrew T station or JFK/UMASS T station. From the outside, this unit has an outdoor space/deck, great for entertaining. On the inside, 5 equal sized bedrooms as well as 2.5 bathrooms. Modern finishes mixed in for the kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and IN-UNIT laundry. 1 garage parking spot and 1 tandem outdoor spot can be rented for an additional $300 per month.



Terms: One year lease