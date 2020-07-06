All apartments in Boston
8 Kilsyth Ter.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:48 PM

8 Kilsyth Ter.

8 Kilsyth Terrace · (781) 316-4295
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Kilsyth Terrace, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 899 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Wonderful renovated two bed apartment just a short walk to the vibrant Washington Sq. & Cleveland Circle. Property features include new paint, two spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast area, high ceilings, crown moldings, recessed lighting and one (1) off-street parking space! Located on the Brighton/Brookline line you have your pick of Green B, C & D lines, major routes, nightlife and more. This won't last. Rent includes heat and hot water. Available July 1, 2017. Contact Matt 781-316-4295

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Kilsyth Ter. have any available units?
8 Kilsyth Ter. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Kilsyth Ter. have?
Some of 8 Kilsyth Ter.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Kilsyth Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
8 Kilsyth Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Kilsyth Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 8 Kilsyth Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 8 Kilsyth Ter. offer parking?
Yes, 8 Kilsyth Ter. offers parking.
Does 8 Kilsyth Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Kilsyth Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Kilsyth Ter. have a pool?
No, 8 Kilsyth Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 8 Kilsyth Ter. have accessible units?
No, 8 Kilsyth Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Kilsyth Ter. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Kilsyth Ter. has units with dishwashers.
