8 Kilsyth Ter.

Amenities
Wonderful renovated two bed apartment just a short walk to the vibrant Washington Sq. & Cleveland Circle. Property features include new paint, two spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast area, high ceilings, crown moldings, recessed lighting and one (1) off-street parking space! Located on the Brighton/Brookline line you have your pick of Green B, C & D lines, major routes, nightlife and more. This won't last. Rent includes heat and hot water. Available July 1, 2017. Contact Matt 781-316-4295
Terms: One year lease