8 Garrison St Apt 403

Amenities
403 Available 09/01/20 Modern & chic! FURNISHED STUDIO at in historic Garrison Hall. FRONT FACING on to Garrison, this unit has a beautiful bay window and tons of natural sunlight. Furnishings include custom white murphy bed that over couch, TV, linens, kitchen supply. Updated white kitchen features GAS stove, microwave and dishwasher. Shiny ebonized hardwood floors throughout. All in professionally managed, elevator building with live-in super and on-site laundry. UNBEATABLE location near Star Market, Copley Square, Prudential Center, Green and Orange Line T, Newbury Street, tons of coffee shops and restaurants, and everything that Back Bay and South End have to offer.
Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5626139)