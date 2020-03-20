All apartments in Boston
8 Garrison St Apt 403
8 Garrison St Apt 403

8 Garrison Street · (617) 875-3436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Garrison Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 403 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
403 Available 09/01/20 Modern & chic! FURNISHED STUDIO at in historic Garrison Hall. FRONT FACING on to Garrison, this unit has a beautiful bay window and tons of natural sunlight. Furnishings include custom white murphy bed that over couch, TV, linens, kitchen supply. Updated white kitchen features GAS stove, microwave and dishwasher. Shiny ebonized hardwood floors throughout. All in professionally managed, elevator building with live-in super and on-site laundry. UNBEATABLE location near Star Market, Copley Square, Prudential Center, Green and Orange Line T, Newbury Street, tons of coffee shops and restaurants, and everything that Back Bay and South End have to offer.

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Garrison St Apt 403 have any available units?
8 Garrison St Apt 403 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Garrison St Apt 403 have?
Some of 8 Garrison St Apt 403's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Garrison St Apt 403 currently offering any rent specials?
8 Garrison St Apt 403 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Garrison St Apt 403 pet-friendly?
No, 8 Garrison St Apt 403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 8 Garrison St Apt 403 offer parking?
No, 8 Garrison St Apt 403 does not offer parking.
Does 8 Garrison St Apt 403 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Garrison St Apt 403 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Garrison St Apt 403 have a pool?
No, 8 Garrison St Apt 403 does not have a pool.
Does 8 Garrison St Apt 403 have accessible units?
No, 8 Garrison St Apt 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Garrison St Apt 403 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Garrison St Apt 403 has units with dishwashers.
