789 East Broadway

Unit Amenities microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

EAST SIDE PET FRIENDLY STUDIO LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL BRICK BROWNSTONE ON EAST BROADWAY ACROSS FROM M ST PARK! HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED IN RENT! APARTMENT FEATURES GALLEY KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LIVING AREA, AND BATHROOM WILL BE OUTFITTED WITH UPDATED VANITY/TOLIET. COIN-OP LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT. PREMIER EAST SIDE LOCATION ON EAST BROADWAY JUST BLOCKS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, PARKS/BEACHES, SEAPORT DISTRICT, AND ALL OF SOUTHIE'S HOTTEST NEW SHOPS, BARS, AND RESTAURANTS. AVAILABLE JULY 1ST, TENANT TO PAY FULL FEE.



Terms: One year lease