Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

783 Dorchester Ave.

783 Dorchester Avenue · (617) 953-4748
Location

783 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous 3 bed in heart of Polish triangle, few min walk to JFK T! Featuring three really large bedrooms with plenty of natural sun light and good closet space. Absolutely beautiful eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Plenty of cabinets; a dishwasher, even a wine fridge. Elegant mosaic back splash and island table with with stylish stools that are perfect for entertaining. Open concept living room with great views! Modern European style bathroom. Convenient location: right on the South Boston/Dorchester line, walking distance to Andrew Square and JFK T station (about 6-7 minutes to either one). Near shops and restaurants, walking distance to shopping plaza, and many more! This is a must see!!! No pets. ***Normally rents for $3,600. The $3,300 rent price is only if tenants are willing to start lease on July 1st!!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 783 Dorchester Ave. have any available units?
783 Dorchester Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 783 Dorchester Ave. have?
Some of 783 Dorchester Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 783 Dorchester Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
783 Dorchester Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 783 Dorchester Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 783 Dorchester Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 783 Dorchester Ave. offer parking?
No, 783 Dorchester Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 783 Dorchester Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 783 Dorchester Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 783 Dorchester Ave. have a pool?
No, 783 Dorchester Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 783 Dorchester Ave. have accessible units?
No, 783 Dorchester Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 783 Dorchester Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 783 Dorchester Ave. has units with dishwashers.
