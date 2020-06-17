783 Dorchester Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous 3 bed in heart of Polish triangle, few min walk to JFK T! Featuring three really large bedrooms with plenty of natural sun light and good closet space. Absolutely beautiful eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Plenty of cabinets; a dishwasher, even a wine fridge. Elegant mosaic back splash and island table with with stylish stools that are perfect for entertaining. Open concept living room with great views! Modern European style bathroom. Convenient location: right on the South Boston/Dorchester line, walking distance to Andrew Square and JFK T station (about 6-7 minutes to either one). Near shops and restaurants, walking distance to shopping plaza, and many more! This is a must see!!! ***Normally rents for $3, 600 . The $3,300 rent price is only if tenants are willing to start lease on July 1st!!!



Terms: One year lease