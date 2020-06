Amenities

STUDIO ALCOVE LIKE 1 BED! AVAILABLE FOR JANUARY - HIGH ceilings and plenty of space in this studio alcove unit with brand new hardwood floors. Kitchen features a fridge and stove with newer cabinets. BIG bedroom across there are lots of closets and bay windows in the living room. Heat and hot water included. 1/2 Broker Fee. Green Line B line T station right outside. Walk to Allston T stop or Grigg's T stop on the train giving access to Boston University in a snap! Major supermarket access withing walking distance to Star Market and Super 88 chinese supermarket. Close to the 57, 66, and 65 bus lines to Cambridge and Longwood Medical areas as well as Harvard University and Central Square. There is laundry downstairs which is cards operated. REPLY to the ad or call - 617-708-4547 or David@eastcoastrealty.com



Terms: One year lease