Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

75 Sunnyside St.

75 Sunnyside Street · (617) 778-4868
Location

75 Sunnyside Street, Boston, MA 02136
Georgetown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
playground
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Fairmount 2 Bedroom 1 Bath First Floor in Well-Maintained Two-Family Home Seeks Quiet and Respectable Tenants with Good Credit and References. Eat-in Kitchen Has Stainless Steel Gas Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher, and Adjoining Dining Room Has Original Built-in Hutch and Chandelier. All Bedrooms and Rooms Have Great Light and Excellent Closet Space. Natural Hardwood Floors and Original Wood Molding Throughout. Cable-Ready, Gas Heating System, Basement Coin Laundry, and On-Street Parking Available Only. No Pets or Smoking Allowed. Super Convenient to Route 138 and Walking Distance to Factory Hill and Kelly Playgrounds.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Sunnyside St. have any available units?
75 Sunnyside St. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Sunnyside St. have?
Some of 75 Sunnyside St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Sunnyside St. currently offering any rent specials?
75 Sunnyside St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Sunnyside St. pet-friendly?
No, 75 Sunnyside St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 75 Sunnyside St. offer parking?
No, 75 Sunnyside St. does not offer parking.
Does 75 Sunnyside St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Sunnyside St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Sunnyside St. have a pool?
No, 75 Sunnyside St. does not have a pool.
Does 75 Sunnyside St. have accessible units?
No, 75 Sunnyside St. does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Sunnyside St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Sunnyside St. has units with dishwashers.
