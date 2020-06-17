75 Sunnyside St.

Amenities

Fairmount 2 Bedroom 1 Bath First Floor in Well-Maintained Two-Family Home Seeks Quiet and Respectable Tenants with Good Credit and References. Eat-in Kitchen Has Stainless Steel Gas Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher, and Adjoining Dining Room Has Original Built-in Hutch and Chandelier. All Bedrooms and Rooms Have Great Light and Excellent Closet Space. Natural Hardwood Floors and Original Wood Molding Throughout. Cable-Ready, Gas Heating System, Basement Coin Laundry, and On-Street Parking Available Only. No Pets or Smoking Allowed. Super Convenient to Route 138 and Walking Distance to Factory Hill and Kelly Playgrounds.



Terms: One year lease