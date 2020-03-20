74 Dunboy St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

#A Available 09/01/20 For 9/1



Brand new Three Bedroom plus office apartment that has been completely renovated. New renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, laundry in unit, spacious living-room, renovated bathroom, hardwood floors, freshly painted, brand new heating and a/c system and so much more!!! Easy access to bus lines, Storrow Drive, Mass Pike, shops, restaurants and parks. Professionally managed building.



Off street parking included



Cats and dogs permitted



Video tour available!



Pay no broker fee, deal directly with management company! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE3928623)