All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 74 Dunboy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
74 Dunboy St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

74 Dunboy St

74 Dunboy Street · (413) 313-4476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Oak Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

74 Dunboy Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit #A · Avail. Sep 1

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
#A Available 09/01/20 For 9/1

Brand new Three Bedroom plus office apartment that has been completely renovated. New renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, laundry in unit, spacious living-room, renovated bathroom, hardwood floors, freshly painted, brand new heating and a/c system and so much more!!! Easy access to bus lines, Storrow Drive, Mass Pike, shops, restaurants and parks. Professionally managed building.

Off street parking included

Cats and dogs permitted

Video tour available!

Pay no broker fee, deal directly with management company! Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE3928623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Dunboy St have any available units?
74 Dunboy St has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 74 Dunboy St have?
Some of 74 Dunboy St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Dunboy St currently offering any rent specials?
74 Dunboy St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Dunboy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 Dunboy St is pet friendly.
Does 74 Dunboy St offer parking?
Yes, 74 Dunboy St does offer parking.
Does 74 Dunboy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 Dunboy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Dunboy St have a pool?
No, 74 Dunboy St does not have a pool.
Does 74 Dunboy St have accessible units?
No, 74 Dunboy St does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Dunboy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Dunboy St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 74 Dunboy St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity