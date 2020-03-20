All apartments in Boston
7 Yuill Cir.

7 Yuill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7 Yuill Circle, Boston, MA 02136
Readville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and check out this small but cozy 3 Bedroom townhouse in the Readville area of Hyde Park. Unit features a beautiful galley style modern kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. The bedrooms in the unit are on the top floor and are very good size with 1 big bedroom and two smaller bedrooms with plenty of closet space, nice size windows letting in lots of natural light, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The full bath is beautifully tiled and very clean. This home offers plenty of space with a cozy livingroom, and extra storage space in the basement. The home is set back off the main street on a beautiful side street. This home will not last. No pets unless a service pet with proper state/city documentation provided. Minimum credit requirements. Tenants to pay 1st month, security deposit, and broker fee.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Yuill Cir. have any available units?
7 Yuill Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Yuill Cir. have?
Some of 7 Yuill Cir.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Yuill Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
7 Yuill Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Yuill Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Yuill Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 7 Yuill Cir. offer parking?
No, 7 Yuill Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 7 Yuill Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Yuill Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Yuill Cir. have a pool?
No, 7 Yuill Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 7 Yuill Cir. have accessible units?
No, 7 Yuill Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Yuill Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Yuill Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
