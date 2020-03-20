7 Yuill Cir.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and check out this small but cozy 3 Bedroom townhouse in the Readville area of Hyde Park. Unit features a beautiful galley style modern kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. The bedrooms in the unit are on the top floor and are very good size with 1 big bedroom and two smaller bedrooms with plenty of closet space, nice size windows letting in lots of natural light, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The full bath is beautifully tiled and very clean. This home offers plenty of space with a cozy livingroom, and extra storage space in the basement. The home is set back off the main street on a beautiful side street. This home will not last. No pets unless a service pet with proper state/city documentation provided. Minimum credit requirements. Tenants to pay 1st month, security deposit, and broker fee.



Terms: One year lease