7 Delaware Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This stunning 5 bed/4 bath is a RARE gem! Spread out across 2 floors of space and enjoy the laundry-in-unit, renovated granite/stainless kitchen equipped with a dishwasher and even a private patio perfect for warm-weather lounging. Parking is available on-street with no permit required, or for rent just outside your door. You can walk to Brighton Center in 2 minutes and enjoy great shops, bars and restaurants, or head down to Boston Landing and catch the Commuter Rail in 5 minutes! See this beauty before it goes. Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.



Terms: One year lease