Boston, MA
7 Delaware Pl.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

7 Delaware Pl.

7 Delaware Place · (617) 477-0601
Location

7 Delaware Place, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This stunning 5 bed/4 bath is a RARE gem! Spread out across 2 floors of space and enjoy the laundry-in-unit, renovated granite/stainless kitchen equipped with a dishwasher and even a private patio perfect for warm-weather lounging. Parking is available on-street with no permit required, or for rent just outside your door. You can walk to Brighton Center in 2 minutes and enjoy great shops, bars and restaurants, or head down to Boston Landing and catch the Commuter Rail in 5 minutes! See this beauty before it goes. Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Delaware Pl. have any available units?
7 Delaware Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Delaware Pl. have?
Some of 7 Delaware Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Delaware Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
7 Delaware Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Delaware Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 7 Delaware Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 7 Delaware Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 7 Delaware Pl. does offer parking.
Does 7 Delaware Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Delaware Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Delaware Pl. have a pool?
No, 7 Delaware Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 7 Delaware Pl. have accessible units?
No, 7 Delaware Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Delaware Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Delaware Pl. has units with dishwashers.
