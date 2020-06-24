All apartments in Boston
7 Aberdeen St Apt 3

7 Aberdeen Street · (413) 313-4476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Aberdeen Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1575 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,575

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Available 09/01/20 Available for a 9/1 move in date, video tour available!

Excellent studio apartment on Aberdeen Street coming available for September, super convenient location!

Right around the corner form the C and D lines. Short distance to Target, 24 hour groceries, schools, restaurants, shops, and much more!

Heat and hot water included in the rent

Laundry on site

No pets permited

Students welcome!

Email for a video tour!

Not a garden level unit, about six or seven steps up. Pantry in kitchen, recently replaced windows and hardwood floor. Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5885316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Aberdeen St Apt 3 have any available units?
7 Aberdeen St Apt 3 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 7 Aberdeen St Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
7 Aberdeen St Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Aberdeen St Apt 3 pet-friendly?
No, 7 Aberdeen St Apt 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 7 Aberdeen St Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 7 Aberdeen St Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 7 Aberdeen St Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Aberdeen St Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Aberdeen St Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 7 Aberdeen St Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 7 Aberdeen St Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 7 Aberdeen St Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Aberdeen St Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Aberdeen St Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Aberdeen St Apt 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Aberdeen St Apt 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
