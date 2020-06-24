7 Aberdeen St Apt 3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors some paid utils

Available 09/01/20 Available for a 9/1 move in date, video tour available!



Excellent studio apartment on Aberdeen Street coming available for September, super convenient location!



Right around the corner form the C and D lines. Short distance to Target, 24 hour groceries, schools, restaurants, shops, and much more!



Heat and hot water included in the rent



Laundry on site



No pets permited



Students welcome!



Email for a video tour!



Not a garden level unit, about six or seven steps up. Pantry in kitchen, recently replaced windows and hardwood floor. Accepts Section 8.



