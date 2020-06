Amenities

Beautiful, three floor condo in Roslindale with central air. First floor has an open layout, with a stunning & spacious kitchen with living & dining room. Also a back porch/deck & the 1/2 bath. Second floor has two bedrooms & the first full bath. Third floor is the master suite with the second full bath, and a balcony/porch. Will be ready for 3/1 with possible flexibility towards the end of February. The second floor full bath has been fully renovated & the master bath will be renovated as well. One parking spot included right out front but generous visitor & overnight street parking available as well. Full laundry & extra storage available in the basement. Pets negotiable on a case by case basis (association breed restrictions).