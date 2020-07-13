6 Germania St.

Amenities

Fantastic Value on a 3 Bed with Parking! -central A/C -sunny, bay windows in living room -hardwood floors -recessed lighting with living room chandelier -3 large bedrooms with big closets -remodeled bathroom with new tiling -granite countertops -stainless steel appliances -gas stove -dishwasher and microwave -2 large storage closets -private parking -close to Orange Line, 22, 29, 44 bus -steps from Sam Adams Brewery, shops and restaurants of Boylston St and Columbus Ave -equidistant between Franklin Park, Flaherty Playground Park, and SW Corridor Park



Terms: One year lease