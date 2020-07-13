All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

6 Germania St.

6 Germania Street · (617) 206-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Germania Street, Boston, MA 02130
Egleston Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Fantastic Value on a 3 Bed with Parking! -central A/C -sunny, bay windows in living room -hardwood floors -recessed lighting with living room chandelier -3 large bedrooms with big closets -remodeled bathroom with new tiling -granite countertops -stainless steel appliances -gas stove -dishwasher and microwave -2 large storage closets -private parking -close to Orange Line, 22, 29, 44 bus -steps from Sam Adams Brewery, shops and restaurants of Boylston St and Columbus Ave -equidistant between Franklin Park, Flaherty Playground Park, and SW Corridor Park

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Germania St. have any available units?
6 Germania St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Germania St. have?
Some of 6 Germania St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Germania St. currently offering any rent specials?
6 Germania St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Germania St. pet-friendly?
No, 6 Germania St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 6 Germania St. offer parking?
Yes, 6 Germania St. offers parking.
Does 6 Germania St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Germania St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Germania St. have a pool?
No, 6 Germania St. does not have a pool.
Does 6 Germania St. have accessible units?
No, 6 Germania St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Germania St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Germania St. has units with dishwashers.
