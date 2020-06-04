All apartments in Boston
59 Myrtle

59 Myrtle Street · (857) 891-1550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

59 Myrtle Street, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Available now. Washer dryer in unit. Includes heat and hot water. Great 3 bed with Berber carpeting, eat in kitchen, very large living room with brick wall adding lots of character, and great sun. Unit on first floor , not garden unit, and not street level. Lots of windows, each bedroom big enough for queen bed. Carpeting will be recleaned before move in. Please call or text for absolute fastest response at 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. I return texts usually in 15 minutes. 857.891.1550 Available now.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Myrtle have any available units?
59 Myrtle has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 59 Myrtle currently offering any rent specials?
59 Myrtle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Myrtle pet-friendly?
No, 59 Myrtle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 59 Myrtle offer parking?
No, 59 Myrtle does not offer parking.
Does 59 Myrtle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Myrtle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Myrtle have a pool?
No, 59 Myrtle does not have a pool.
Does 59 Myrtle have accessible units?
No, 59 Myrtle does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Myrtle have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Myrtle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Myrtle have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Myrtle does not have units with air conditioning.
