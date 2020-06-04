Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities

Available now. Washer dryer in unit. Includes heat and hot water. Great 3 bed with Berber carpeting, eat in kitchen, very large living room with brick wall adding lots of character, and great sun. Unit on first floor , not garden unit, and not street level. Lots of windows, each bedroom big enough for queen bed. Carpeting will be recleaned before move in. Please call or text for absolute fastest response at 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. I return texts usually in 15 minutes. 857.891.1550 Available now.



Terms: One year lease