Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:29 AM

580 Washington St.

580 Washington Street · (617) 236-0353
Location

580 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02111
Chinatown - Leather District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
gym
24hr concierge
yoga
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
garage
media room
yoga
Beautiful 1BR, 1BA, at Millennium Place, one of the finest, Full Service, Luxury Residential Building in the Heart of Boston! Conveniently located one block from Boston Common across from the The Ritz-Carlton/Equinox Sports Club with easy access to major highways and just minutes from the Financial and Theater Districts. This Building has it all! Amenities include 24 Hour Concierge, Dual Entry Doormen, Owner's Lounge with Fireplace overlooking Private Garden, Massage Room, Gym, Yoga and Pilates Studios, Stadium Style Screening Room and Children's Play Area. In Unit Laundry, Ivory Oak Hardwood Floors, Glass Tile Backsplash, and Bosch Appliances make this home a Must See! Rental Garage Parking is available across the street at The Ritz and Hyatt Garages. Ask about the monthly social calendar/La Vie events! Brand new carpet in Bedroom.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 Washington St. have any available units?
580 Washington St. has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 580 Washington St. have?
Some of 580 Washington St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
580 Washington St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 Washington St. pet-friendly?
No, 580 Washington St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 580 Washington St. offer parking?
Yes, 580 Washington St. offers parking.
Does 580 Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 Washington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 Washington St. have a pool?
No, 580 Washington St. does not have a pool.
Does 580 Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 580 Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 580 Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 580 Washington St. does not have units with dishwashers.
