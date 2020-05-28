580 Washington St.

Amenities

Beautiful 1BR, 1BA, at Millennium Place, one of the finest, Full Service, Luxury Residential Building in the Heart of Boston! Conveniently located one block from Boston Common across from the The Ritz-Carlton/Equinox Sports Club with easy access to major highways and just minutes from the Financial and Theater Districts. This Building has it all! Amenities include 24 Hour Concierge, Dual Entry Doormen, Owner's Lounge with Fireplace overlooking Private Garden, Massage Room, Gym, Yoga and Pilates Studios, Stadium Style Screening Room and Children's Play Area. In Unit Laundry, Ivory Oak Hardwood Floors, Glass Tile Backsplash, and Bosch Appliances make this home a Must See! Rental Garage Parking is available across the street at The Ritz and Hyatt Garages. Ask about the monthly social calendar/La Vie events! Brand new carpet in Bedroom.



Terms: One year lease