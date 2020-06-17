All apartments in Boston
580 Washington St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

580 Washington St

580 Washington Street · (781) 336-6975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

580 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02111
Chinatown - Leather District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1.5 baths, $4000 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
internet access
media room
yoga
This 1 Bed 1.5 Bath home has views overlooking Washington Street, the Paramount, and Opera Theatre.

The open layout design of this home is perfect for entertaining. The modern designer kitchen has custom cabinetry, gas cooking, and professional appliances. The oversized master bedroom has amply closets, nice light, and a white marble tiled bath. Hardwood floors, a half-bath, in-unit laundry and central ac. Millennium Place is a premier boutique full service residential building one block from the Boston Common.

Residents enjoy 5 Star Service such as 24-hour concierge, doorman services, as well as access to a private club with casual dining, a lovely bar and lounge area, and a beautiful common garden.

Other amenities include: an on-site fitness center with Pilates, Yoga, and Massage studios as well as a Theatre Screening Room.

For More Information Contact

Pauline Golden
Real Estate Resources
(781) 336-6975
pgolden@rerboston.com
www.rerboston.com

(RLNE5572383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 Washington St have any available units?
580 Washington St has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 580 Washington St have?
Some of 580 Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
580 Washington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 580 Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 580 Washington St offer parking?
No, 580 Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 580 Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 580 Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 Washington St have a pool?
No, 580 Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 580 Washington St have accessible units?
No, 580 Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 580 Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 Washington St has units with dishwashers.
