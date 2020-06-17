580 Washington St

Amenities
This 1 Bed 1.5 Bath home has views overlooking Washington Street, the Paramount, and Opera Theatre.
The open layout design of this home is perfect for entertaining. The modern designer kitchen has custom cabinetry, gas cooking, and professional appliances. The oversized master bedroom has amply closets, nice light, and a white marble tiled bath. Hardwood floors, a half-bath, in-unit laundry and central ac. Millennium Place is a premier boutique full service residential building one block from the Boston Common.
Residents enjoy 5 Star Service such as 24-hour concierge, doorman services, as well as access to a private club with casual dining, a lovely bar and lounge area, and a beautiful common garden.
Other amenities include: an on-site fitness center with Pilates, Yoga, and Massage studios as well as a Theatre Screening Room.
