580 Washington St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman gym internet access media room yoga

This 1 Bed 1.5 Bath home has views overlooking Washington Street, the Paramount, and Opera Theatre.



The open layout design of this home is perfect for entertaining. The modern designer kitchen has custom cabinetry, gas cooking, and professional appliances. The oversized master bedroom has amply closets, nice light, and a white marble tiled bath. Hardwood floors, a half-bath, in-unit laundry and central ac. Millennium Place is a premier boutique full service residential building one block from the Boston Common.



Residents enjoy 5 Star Service such as 24-hour concierge, doorman services, as well as access to a private club with casual dining, a lovely bar and lounge area, and a beautiful common garden.



Other amenities include: an on-site fitness center with Pilates, Yoga, and Massage studios as well as a Theatre Screening Room.



For More Information Contact



Pauline Golden

Real Estate Resources

(781) 336-6975

pgolden@rerboston.com

www.rerboston.com



(RLNE5572383)