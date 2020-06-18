All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

57 Goodenough St.

57 Goodenough Street · (302) 381-8752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 Goodenough Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Sunny 4 bedroom 2 bathroom plus office unit in Oak Square that features a dishwasher, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in building and ample non-permit street parking in the area + one off street spot included. Apartment has a sun-room, back porch and yard - the layout can be arranged two ways, one as a 4b2b+ dining room+ office +indoor sunroom or it can be converted to a 3b2b + huge living room+dining room + office + sun-room). This apartment is walking distance to Oak Square/Brighton Center, public transportation from this location includes the following: Bus: 64, N Beacon St opp Vineland St (0.15 mi) Bus: 57, Washington St @ Market St (0.42 mi) Bus: 86, Market St opp Gardena St (0.23 mi) Bus: 70, Arsenal St opp Arlington St (0.48 mi) Bus: 501, 7 Winship St (0.49 mi) Bus: 65, Washington St @ Shepard St (0.55 mi) Video Tour for this unit is broken up into 11 parts: https://youtu.be/3vZ1Q9zf6rk https://youtu.be/TQ8vvmHZJhc https://youtu.be/99pko4FcSho https://youtu.be/ywcsejcNJ3E https://youtu.be/iw9rjEz8wrs https://youtu.be/d3LXJ-ckFSY https://youtu.be/88lJBkawyRo https://youtu.be/Zr8C-wnwBVc https://youtu.be/qIi-iytg4D0 https://youtu.be/txoWJSbNlsg https://youtu.be/2ovbhZ0pKQo

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Goodenough St. have any available units?
57 Goodenough St. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Goodenough St. have?
Some of 57 Goodenough St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Goodenough St. currently offering any rent specials?
57 Goodenough St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Goodenough St. pet-friendly?
No, 57 Goodenough St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 57 Goodenough St. offer parking?
Yes, 57 Goodenough St. does offer parking.
Does 57 Goodenough St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Goodenough St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Goodenough St. have a pool?
No, 57 Goodenough St. does not have a pool.
Does 57 Goodenough St. have accessible units?
No, 57 Goodenough St. does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Goodenough St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Goodenough St. has units with dishwashers.
