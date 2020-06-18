57 Goodenough St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Sunny 4 bedroom 2 bathroom plus office unit in Oak Square that features a dishwasher, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in building and ample non-permit street parking in the area + one off street spot included. Apartment has a sun-room, back porch and yard - the layout can be arranged two ways, one as a 4b2b+ dining room+ office +indoor sunroom or it can be converted to a 3b2b + huge living room+dining room + office + sun-room). This apartment is walking distance to Oak Square/Brighton Center, public transportation from this location includes the following: Bus: 64, N Beacon St opp Vineland St (0.15 mi) Bus: 57, Washington St @ Market St (0.42 mi) Bus: 86, Market St opp Gardena St (0.23 mi) Bus: 70, Arsenal St opp Arlington St (0.48 mi) Bus: 501, 7 Winship St (0.49 mi) Bus: 65, Washington St @ Shepard St (0.55 mi) Video Tour for this unit is broken up into 11 parts: https://youtu.be/3vZ1Q9zf6rk https://youtu.be/TQ8vvmHZJhc https://youtu.be/99pko4FcSho https://youtu.be/ywcsejcNJ3E https://youtu.be/iw9rjEz8wrs https://youtu.be/d3LXJ-ckFSY https://youtu.be/88lJBkawyRo https://youtu.be/Zr8C-wnwBVc https://youtu.be/qIi-iytg4D0 https://youtu.be/txoWJSbNlsg https://youtu.be/2ovbhZ0pKQo



Terms: One year lease