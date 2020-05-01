55 Chestnut Hill Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Stunning and massive 4 bedroom 3 bath unit in Brighton Center available for September 1 with four off street parking spots included! This unit features four large bedrooms, free laundry in basement, hardwood floors throughout, brand new kitchen & bathrooms.. Owner is great, house is beautiful, neighbors are awesome and additional street parking is ample and easy in the area for guest visits! Added bonuses are solid water pressure, and extra storage! Public transit is easy and accessible in the area. Located a 1 min walk away are the 51, 65, 66 and 86 bus and 501 & 503 express buses to downtown. 10 min walk to the green line! Note: Landlord will paint, ensure unit is professionally cleaned, and repaired prior to any incoming new tenants. He is a contractor and motivated to reset this unit back to prime condition. Check it out today, it wont sit! No pets please. Lease Details: Owner pays for trash and sewer, tenants pay for electric and gas. All systems are efficient and new.



Terms: One year lease