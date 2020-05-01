All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 55 Chestnut Hill Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
55 Chestnut Hill Ave.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

55 Chestnut Hill Ave.

55 Chestnut Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
St. Elizabeth's
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

55 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Stunning and massive 4 bedroom 3 bath unit in Brighton Center available for September 1 with four off street parking spots included! This unit features four large bedrooms, free laundry in basement, hardwood floors throughout, brand new kitchen & bathrooms.. Owner is great, house is beautiful, neighbors are awesome and additional street parking is ample and easy in the area for guest visits! Added bonuses are solid water pressure, and extra storage! Public transit is easy and accessible in the area. Located a 1 min walk away are the 51, 65, 66 and 86 bus and 501 & 503 express buses to downtown. 10 min walk to the green line! Note: Landlord will paint, ensure unit is professionally cleaned, and repaired prior to any incoming new tenants. He is a contractor and motivated to reset this unit back to prime condition. Check it out today, it wont sit! No pets please. Lease Details: Owner pays for trash and sewer, tenants pay for electric and gas. All systems are efficient and new.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Chestnut Hill Ave. have any available units?
55 Chestnut Hill Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Chestnut Hill Ave. have?
Some of 55 Chestnut Hill Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Chestnut Hill Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
55 Chestnut Hill Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Chestnut Hill Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 55 Chestnut Hill Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 55 Chestnut Hill Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 55 Chestnut Hill Ave. does offer parking.
Does 55 Chestnut Hill Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Chestnut Hill Ave. have a pool?
No, 55 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 55 Chestnut Hill Ave. have accessible units?
No, 55 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Chestnut Hill Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Chestnut Hill Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
Boston, MA 02135
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College