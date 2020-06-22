537 Sumner St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities tennis court

Renovation from the studs. Located in the Jeffries Point area minutes from T, Water taxi, park, tennis court, yacht club, Route 90. Come see this gorgeous and extremely bright 2 bed 2 bath. Stainless appliances, hardwood floors, sliding glass door looking into the harbor. Washer and dryer hook ups, extra closets, pantry, and much more. Master bedroom features walk in closet and en suite bathroom. Additional storage in basement. Last month negotiable for the right tenant. (photos of top floor unit) Available July 1st.



Terms: One year lease