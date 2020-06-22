All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 537 Sumner St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
537 Sumner St.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

537 Sumner St.

537 Sumner Street · (617) 257-3436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

537 Sumner Street, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
tennis court
Renovation from the studs. Located in the Jeffries Point area minutes from T, Water taxi, park, tennis court, yacht club, Route 90. Come see this gorgeous and extremely bright 2 bed 2 bath. Stainless appliances, hardwood floors, sliding glass door looking into the harbor. Washer and dryer hook ups, extra closets, pantry, and much more. Master bedroom features walk in closet and en suite bathroom. Additional storage in basement. Last month negotiable for the right tenant. (photos of top floor unit) Available July 1st.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Sumner St. have any available units?
537 Sumner St. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 Sumner St. have?
Some of 537 Sumner St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 Sumner St. currently offering any rent specials?
537 Sumner St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Sumner St. pet-friendly?
No, 537 Sumner St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 537 Sumner St. offer parking?
No, 537 Sumner St. does not offer parking.
Does 537 Sumner St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Sumner St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Sumner St. have a pool?
No, 537 Sumner St. does not have a pool.
Does 537 Sumner St. have accessible units?
No, 537 Sumner St. does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Sumner St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 Sumner St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 537 Sumner St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity