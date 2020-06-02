50 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage

Elegant & Charming 1 BR steps to Boston Common and shops/restaurants of Newbury Street. Gorgeous Comm Ave old Boston charm building w/ elevators, stunning common area and a shared roof-deck w/panoramic views of Boston! Recently renovated, this unit is flooded with light and enjoys lovely views of Boston's Financial District. High ceilings and Hardwood floors throughout. Luxury renovated kitchen w/ new cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas range & breakfast area. Charming renovated bath with tub & separate shower. Excellent amount of closet space including california style closets in bedroom. Laundry in building and bike storage room. Landlord provides 2 window ACs. No Pets allowed per condo rules.



Terms: One year lease