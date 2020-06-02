All apartments in Boston
50 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:40 PM

50 Commonwealth Ave.

50 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 969-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Elegant & Charming 1 BR steps to Boston Common and shops/restaurants of Newbury Street. Gorgeous Comm Ave old Boston charm building w/ elevators, stunning common area and a shared roof-deck w/panoramic views of Boston! Recently renovated, this unit is flooded with light and enjoys lovely views of Boston's Financial District. High ceilings and Hardwood floors throughout. Luxury renovated kitchen w/ new cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas range & breakfast area. Charming renovated bath with tub & separate shower. Excellent amount of closet space including california style closets in bedroom. Laundry in building and bike storage room. Landlord provides 2 window ACs. No Pets allowed per condo rules.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
50 Commonwealth Ave. has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 50 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
50 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 50 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 50 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 50 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 50 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 50 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 50 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 50 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
