Available for August 1. Current tenant willing to move out June or July 1. New lease to end Aug or Sept 2016. Chestnut Hill (Boston) 2 bed/ 2 bath/2 deeded parkings, large 1200 s.f , renovated kitchen and bathrooms, large jacuzzi, marble and hardwood floors, central heat and a/c included in the rent, 4th floor, laundry, pool. No Pets! Easy access to Chestnut Hill shopping, medical areas & major highways.



Terms: One year lease