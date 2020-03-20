5 Darling St.

Amenities

This unit was fully renovated in 2019 and features a modern eat-in kitchen with all new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances (gas range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher & garbage disposal), hardwood style flooring throughout, large equal-sized bedrooms, extra-wide closets, a completely remodeled bathroom, central air conditioning, private balcony and fiber optic internet capabilities. Located in a secured entry building with onsite maintenance team, laundry room, convenient pickup & drop-off area for rideshare services, ZipCar on-demand, as well as resident & visitor parking rates. Walk to the Green Line and bus connections in 2 minutes, or the Orange Line in 10 minutes, making this an excellent location for commuting all around Boston. Also within walking distance: Stop & Shop, Walgreens, restaurants, parks, Longwood Medical Area, Northeastern University, MCPHS, Harvard School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School, Wentworth Institute of Technology, Mass College of Art and Design, Emmanuel College, and so much more! Required move-in funds: first month rent, security deposit and broker fee equal to one month rent. Water/sewer and trash collection are included in rent; tenants are responsible for all other utilities. All lease terms subject to application approval. Flexible move-in date can be accommodated.