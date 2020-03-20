All apartments in Boston
5 Darling St.

5 Darling Street · No Longer Available
Location

5 Darling Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
internet access
This unit was fully renovated in 2019 and features a modern eat-in kitchen with all new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances (gas range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher &amp; garbage disposal), hardwood style flooring throughout, large equal-sized bedrooms, extra-wide closets, a completely remodeled bathroom, central air conditioning, private balcony and fiber optic internet capabilities. Located in a secured entry building with onsite maintenance team, laundry room, convenient pickup &amp; drop-off area for rideshare services, ZipCar on-demand, as well as resident &amp; visitor parking rates. Walk to the Green Line and bus connections in 2 minutes, or the Orange Line in 10 minutes, making this an excellent location for commuting all around Boston. Also within walking distance: Stop &amp; Shop, Walgreens, restaurants, parks, Longwood Medical Area, Northeastern University, MCPHS, Harvard School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School, Wentworth Institute of Technology, Mass College of Art and Design, Emmanuel College, and so much more! Required move-in funds: first month rent, security deposit and broker fee equal to one month rent. Water/sewer and trash collection are included in rent; tenants are responsible for all other utilities. All lease terms subject to application approval. Flexible move-in date can be accommodated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Darling St. have any available units?
5 Darling St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Darling St. have?
Some of 5 Darling St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Darling St. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Darling St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Darling St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Darling St. is pet friendly.
Does 5 Darling St. offer parking?
Yes, 5 Darling St. does offer parking.
Does 5 Darling St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Darling St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Darling St. have a pool?
No, 5 Darling St. does not have a pool.
Does 5 Darling St. have accessible units?
No, 5 Darling St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Darling St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Darling St. has units with dishwashers.
